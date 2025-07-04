Even before the last vote on U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill was counted, Republicans and Democrats in Congress began gaming out how to use it to gain an edge in the 2026 midterm elections.

Midterm elections traditionally punish the party of the president in office, giving Democrats hope of recapturing control of at least one chamber of Congress where Republicans now hold full control. They view the Trump bill's cuts to Medicaid and food assistance as ready ammunition for their future campaign.

"There are House Republicans now, this morning, who are about to sign their political obituary with this vote," Rep. Brendan Boyle said hours before the legislation passed the House of Representatives 218-214.