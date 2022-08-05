U.S. health officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a step aimed at raising access to treatments, services and funds to fight the virus, and are eyeing ways of extending available doses as demand for vaccines outstrips supply.
“We’re prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday in a news conference. “We urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus.”
