An expert panel of the health ministry Friday approved the use of a smallpox vaccine made by KM Biologics, based in the city of Kumamoto, to prevent monkeypox.

Smallpox vaccines are about 85% effective in preventing monkeypox, the ministry said. The government has stockpiled smallpox vaccines as an anti-terrorism measure.

