    Supporters of LGBT rights walk under a rainbow flag at the Rainbow Market since the annual pride parade was cancelled for the last two years due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong, in November 2021. | REUTERS
Hong Kong’s crackdown on social activism is threatening to undo progress for gay rights, once considered validation of the city’s reputation as Asia’s liberal, financial haven.

Well-known LGBTQ figures, including former lawmakers and singers, have been arrested or jailed for their political activism. The national security law imposed following the violent protests of 2019 has also exacerbated the pandemic’s restrictive impact, forcing the suspension of the annual Pride marches and prompting human rights lawyers to leave the city.

