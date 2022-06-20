  • British human rights lawyer Michael Vidler speaks to reporters outside a Hong Kong courthouse in 2013. Vidler left Hong Kong in May, after almost two decades working in the former British colony, and closed his law firm shortly after amid growing concern that the rule of law is becoming more influenced by the mainland. | AFP-JIJI
Veteran human rights lawyer Michael Vidler decided it was too dangerous to work in Hong Kong the moment a judge designated to handle national security law cases implied offering legal support to democracy activists could be a crime.

Judge Stanley Chan cited a contact card naming two law firms, including Vidler’s, as evidence of how organized the 2019 anti-government camp was in his judgment for an unlawful assembly conviction earlier this year. As to whether the lawyers named were “accomplices” to that crime, Chan said he couldn’t comment.

