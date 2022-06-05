Michael Mina has long pushed for widespread testing as a way to stop COVID-19 outbreaks in their tracks. But what China is doing, he says, is going too far.

Wedded to a pandemic strategy that still seeks to eliminate every coronavirus case, the world’s second-most populous country is rolling out a vast network of testing booths in urban areas so that millions of people are within a 15-minute walk of getting swabbed at all times. Cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou are requiring tests as often as every 48 hours to access public transit, entertainment venues — and even workplaces.