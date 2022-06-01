After a bruising lockdown in Shanghai and severe curbs in Beijing were needed to halt the spread of COVID-19, China is doubling down on mass testing in a move that’s dashing hopes for a shift away from its costly “COVID zero” strategy.
A network of tens of thousands of lab testing booths are being set up across the country’s largest and most economically vital cities, with the goal of having residents always just a 15 minute walk away from a swabbing point. The infrastructure will allow cities like Beijing, Shanghai, tech hub Shenzhen and e-commerce heartland Hangzhou to require tests as often as every 48 hours, with negative results needed to get on the subway or enter a store.
