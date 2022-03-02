Honda Motor Co. is halting exports of cars and motorcycles to Russia, joining a growing number of global companies choosing not to do business in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese carmaker made the decision based on complications around distribution and financing, said Honda spokeswoman Misako Saka. It will resume shipments once the situation returns to normal, she added.

Apple Inc. and Nike Inc. both announced plans Tuesday to halt product sales in Russia, joining Exxon Mobil Corp. while United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it will stop flying over Russia for its daily flights to India.

From concerns over human rights to logistical snarls, companies across the globe are withdrawing from the Russian market after its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Mazda Motor Corp. is also suspending shipments of parts to a plant in Russia, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Honda cited complications with its distribution networks and concerns over its ability to settle and collect payments because of the war and the sanctions against Russia as the main causes for halting exports, NHK reported.

While Honda doesn’t have a factory in Russia, it exports about 1,500 SUVs annually to the country from plants in the U.S., NHK said.