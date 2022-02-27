Born in Britain, Diane Kichijitsu has always had a passion for traveling and storytelling. She first came to Japan as a backpacker. After falling in love with the culture, she studied for teacher’s licenses in flower arranging and the tea ceremony, before being introduced to the world of rakugo and kimono dressing. The bilingual artist has gone on to perform rakugo in more than 30 countries.

1. First, what exactly is rakugo? It’s the traditional Japanese art of comic storytelling, originating in the early part of the Edo Period (1603-1868). The performer plays all the characters in the story while kneeling on a cushion, using only a paper fan and a tenugui (a kind of cloth handkerchief) as props.

2. What led you to becoming a rakugoka (rakugo artist)? I was introduced to well-known rakugoka Katsura Shijaku (1939-99). He was the pioneer of rakugo in English and I was asked to be his o-chako (stage assistant).

3. Did you face any challenges as a non-Japanese woman? It was very much a man’s world when I first began performing in 1998. Most of the stories were written by men and most of the characters were male. Sometimes, I would be playing five men in one story! I felt it would be nice to have more female characters.

4. How did others in the rakugo world react? Almost everyone has been very supportive, although in the beginning, I did receive a few comments saying that foreigners can’t understand the heart of rakugo, or that women couldn’t do rakugo — it was suggested that I learn to play the shamisen instead.

5. How was the process of adapting the stories into English? Translating comedy is sometimes challenging as some of the classic tales were written over 100 years ago. When I wanted to perform one of those in English, I found that certain phrases and objects don’t have an equivalent word in English.

6. How did you overcome those issues? I started to write my own stories. I also introduced female characters into some of the classics where appropriate, without losing the original feel of the story. Sometimes, I also use the traditional stories as a base and revamp them into modern stories.

7. Where do you get ideas for new material? A lot of my ideas come from daily life. I love people-watching and I do it everywhere — on trains, in coffee shops, the local shopping street. I’ll talk to anyone! Human interactions provide plenty of quality comedic material.

8. Are there any tricks to performing for a non-Japanese audience? It’s important for the audience to be able to visualize the scene. I’m aware that some may not know much about Japanese culture, so I sometimes alter the stories so that everyone can enjoy them.

9. Can you give an example? If I perform the classic tale “Manju Kowai” (Scary Sweet Bean Cake), I change it to “Sushi Kowai” (Scary Sushi). Everyone knows what sushi is!

10. Can you walk us through the preparation for a performance? I do a stage check for the music, sound and lighting when I first arrive. There’s a brief rehearsal and then I change into my kimono. I love preparing my outfit for each show. I have a crazy collection of over 450 kimono and more than 200 obi (sashes).

Diane Kichijitsu is a strong believer in the idea that laughter is powerful. | COURTESY OF DIANE KICHIJITSU

11. Has there been one especially memorable performance? When performing at a school in India, I invited some of the children to come up and try rakugo for themselves. A little girl came running onto the stage and knelt down on the cushion. She was very excited, so I let her have her moment. Some of the teachers looked nervous but she did really well.

12. What happened after that? Later, I heard that she had learning challenges, rarely spoke and was unable to be in a classroom with other children. We were all amazed.

13. Is it true you were scheduled to be on the Diamond Princess cruise liner that was in the news at the start of the pandemic? Yes, I’d been working on the Diamond Princess as a fly-on guest entertainer for five years. I was scheduled to perform on various cruises in 2020, but I needed surgery at the beginning of February, and then the ship went into quarantine around the same time. It was surreal watching our ship on the news every day, knowing that my shipmates were onboard.

14. What impact has the pandemic had on your work? My cruises were all canceled and theaters were closed for a while. However, I was able to do some school shows, online seminars and socially distanced shows, following all the safety guidelines.

15. How did you use the extra time? I’ve been studying, writing new material, hiking up lots of mountains, going on long-distance bike rides and I finally learned to drive and got my driver’s license last year.

16. Why is laughter important, particularly during the pandemic? We don’t have control over the situation but we do have a certain amount of control over how we react to it. Laughter is very powerful. If we are stressed but have a good laugh, we release the stress and feel energized and more positive.

17. Has interest in rakugo from the international community been rising? Yes, I’ve been receiving lots of emails and messages from groups, schools and individuals outside Japan with various interests in rakugo. It’s definitely becoming more well-known.

18. What is something surprising about you that few people know? That I was painfully shy as a child. Just the thought of speaking in front of a group of people I didn’t know would make me nauseous.

19. You make people laugh, what makes you laugh? Good, real-life observational comedy. Cringe-worthy stories that I can completely relate to.

20. What is in store for you this year? Plans for shows and fresh job offers are starting to come in. I’m excited about kickstarting some new projects and learning some new skills. I’m also going to continue to explore the great outdoors and get in more driving practice.

For more information on Diane Kichijitsu, visit www.diane-o.com.