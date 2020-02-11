Late-night train services planned for Tokyo Games

Sample newspaper article

2020年東京五輪・パラリンピック組織委員会と東京都は22日、五輪期間中に観客輸送のため、都心部で繰り下げ運転を行うJRや地下鉄、私鉄各線の終電時刻を発表した。30分～2時間ほど延長し、山手線では午前2時ごろに池袋駅を出発する内回りの電車(大崎行き)が同2時半ごろまで運行する予定という。

東京五輪は首都圏を中心に競技会場が点在。都内と神奈川県、埼玉県にある8会場は午後11時以降に競技が終わるため、7月24日から8月9日までの五輪期間中に19の鉄道事業者の約60路線で終電時刻を繰り下げる。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

2020年 (にせんにじゅうねん) the year 2020

東京五輪(とうきょうごりん)・パラリンピック Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games

組織委員会 (そしきいいんかい) organizing committee

東京都 (とうきょうと) Tokyo metropolitan government

22日 (にじゅうににち) the 22nd

期間中 (きかんちゅう) during the period

観客輸送 (かんきゃくゆそう) transport of spectators

〜のため for 〜

都心部 (としんぶ) central Tokyo

繰(く)り下(さ)げ extension

運転(うんてん) operation

行(おこな)う to conduct

地下鉄 (ちかてつ) subway

私鉄 (してつ) private railway

各線 (かくせん) various lines

終電 (しゅうでん) last train

時刻 (じこく) time

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

30分 (さんじゅっぷん) 30 minutes

２時間 (にじかん) two hours

ほど about

延長(えんちょう)する to extend

山手線 (やまのてせん) Yamanote Line

午前2時 (ごぜんにじ) 2 a.m.

ごろ around

池袋駅 (いけぶくろえき) Ikebukuro Station

出発(しゅっぱつ)する to depart

内回(うちまわ)り inbound

電車 (でんしゃ) train

大崎 (おおさき) Osaki

〜行(い)き bound for 〜

同 (どう) the same

２時半 (にじはん) 2:30

〜まで until 〜

運行(うんこう)する to operate

予定 (よてい) plan

首都圏 (しゅとけん) Greater Tokyo

〜を中心(ちゅうしん)に in and around 〜

競技会場 (きょうぎかいじょう) sporting venue

点在 (てんざい) be scattered about

都内 (とない) in Tokyo

神奈川県 (かながわけん) Kanagawa Prefecture

埼玉県 (さいたまけん) Saitama Prefecture

〜にある be located in 〜

午後 (ごご) p.m.

〜以降 (〜いこう) on and after 〜

終(お)わる to end

ため since

〜から … まで from 〜 to …

鉄道事業者 (てつどうじぎょうしゃ) railway company

約 (やく) approximately

路線 (ろせん) train line

Quick questions

1) 電車の繰り下げ運転はなぜ行われるのですか？

2) いくつかの競技は何時ごろまで行われる予定ですか？

3) 繰り下げ運転はいくつの路線で実施されますか？

Translation

The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games and the city of Tokyo announced Jan. 22 that, in order to transport spectators during the Olympics, extended operations will be carried out in central Tokyo of JR, subway and private railway lines. Services will be extended by about 30 minutes to two hours. JR Yamanote Line’s last inbound train (bound for Osaki Station) will depart Ikebukuro Station at around 2 a.m. and run until around 2:30 a.m.

The sporting venues for the 2020 Olympics are scattered throughout the greater Tokyo area. In Tokyo, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures, eight venues are scheduled to hold events until 11 p.m. or later, so the last trains on about 60 routes operated by 19 railway companies will have extended hours during the Games, from July 24 to Aug. 9.

Answers

1) Why will the operating hours of the trains be extended?

五輪期間中の観客輸送のため。

In order to transport the spectators of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

2) How late are some of the events going to last?

午後11時以降。

Until 11 p.m. or later.

3) How many lines will have extended operating hours?

約60路線。

About 60 routes.