Government much teach Japanese to all foreign residents

Sample newspaper article

国内で暮らす外国人らへの日本語教育を推進することは国や自治体などの責務とした「日本語教育推進法」が21日、参院本会議で、全会一致で可決、成立した。外国人労働者の受け入れを拡大する新制度が4月から始まり、在留外国人は今後ますます増加する見通し。一方、言葉の壁をなくす支援は不十分で、法成立を機に具体的な取り組みを進め、学校や地域社会、職場での交流促進を図る。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

国内 (こくない) in the country, domestic

暮(く)らす to live

外国人 (がいこくじん) foreign national

日本語教育 (にほんごきょういく) Japanese-language education

推進(すいしん)する to facilitate

国(くに)や自治体(じちたい) central and local governments

など and others

責務 (せきむ) responsibility

~とする spell out as~

日本語教育推進法 (にほんごきょういくすいしんほう) law to promote Japanese-language education

21日 (にじゅういちにち) the 21st

参院 (さんいん) the House of Councilors

本会議 (ほんかいぎ) plenary session

全会一致(ぜんかいいっち)で unanimously

可決 (かけつ) passage (of a law)

成立(せいりつ)する to enact

労働者 (ろうどうしゃ) worker

受(う)け入(い)れ acceptance

拡大(かくだい)する to further increase, to expand

新 (しん) new

制度 (せいど) system

4月 (しがつ) April

~から from ~

始(はじ)まる to start

在留外国人 (ざいりゅうがいこくじん) foreign residents

今後 (こんご) hereafter

ますます further

増加(ぞうか)する to increase

見通(みとお)し prospect

一方 (いっぽう) on the other hand

言葉(ことば)の壁(かべ) language barrier (literally, “word wall”)

なくす to eliminate

支援 (しえん) support

不十分 (ふじゅうぶん) insufficient

法成立 (ほうせいりつ) enactment of the law

~を機(き)に use ~ as an opportunity

具体的(ぐたいてき)な concrete

取(と)り組(く)み efforts

進(すす)める to carry out

学校 (がっこう) school

地域社会 (ちいきしゃかい) community

職場 (しょくば) workplace

交流促進 (こうりゅうそくしん) promotion of cultural exchange

~を図(はか)る to work toward~

Quick questions

1) 日本語教育推進法によると、外国人への日本語教育推進の責務はどこにありますか。

2) なぜ今後、在留外国人が増える見通しなのですか。

Translation

A law spelling out the responsibilities of the central and local governments to facilitate Japanese-language education for foreign nationals living in Japan was unanimously passed and enacted on June 21 at a plenary session of the House of Councilors. With the new system implemented to accept more foreign workers having started from April, there is the prospect hereafter of a further increase in foreign residents. On the other hand, support to eliminate language barriers is insufficient, so the government will use the law’s enactment as an opportunity to carry out concrete efforts to promote cultural exchange at schools, local communities and workplaces.

Answers

1) According to the law to promote language education, where does the responsibility for educating foreign nationals lie?

国や自治体。

Central and local governments.

2) Why is there the prospect of an increase in foreign residents?

4月に外国人労働者の受け入れを拡大する新制度が始まったから。

Because a new system to accept more foreign workers started from April.