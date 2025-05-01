Unlike the highly spiced curry that is his namesake, Vindaloo is more on the sweet side. When he was 2 years old, he and a number of other dogs were rescued from the grounds of a temple in Gifu Prefecture. They all went from a life roaming the mountains to living in a shelter.

Born in March 2014, Vindaloo is a Hokkaido cross and, characteristic of his breed, he appears to be smiling all the time. He can be quite timid and still gets scared by loud noises, despite being a big, fluffy boy weighing in at 16 kilograms.

Vindaloo adores his dog friends from the temple. He doesn’t warm up to other dogs that easily, but is always courteous to them. He delights in his walks and absolutely loves the snow. We’re hoping someone will appreciate this handsome fellow for all that he is.