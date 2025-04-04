Like the wine he is named after, Amarone has a distinct character: rich and complex, one that sets him apart from other cats. This dapper fellow with a somewhat roguish mustache was taken in from the streets.

At 5 years old, Amarone has warmed significantly to the humans in his strange new surroundings. He no longer remains hidden round the clock, but has decided to give people a chance — especially when they come bearing gifts of food. Treats are a choice tidbit as well. They allow him to forget all his fears and memories of the dangers he managed to avoid alone on the streets.

Amarone is a cordial cat that is respectful of others. We think he would likely prove an amiable companion to a lonely cat in someone else’s home. Look into his eyes and you’ll see caution, wariness, intelligence, savvy — and, of course, curiosity.

If you are interested in adopting, email ARK at [email protected] or call 050-1557-2763 (English or Japanese) Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Animal Refuge Kansai (with offices in Kansai and Tokyo) is an NPO founded by U.K. native Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are required to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net