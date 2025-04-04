Like the wine he is named after, Amarone has a distinct character: rich and complex, one that sets him apart from other cats. This dapper fellow with a somewhat roguish mustache was taken in from the streets.

At 5 years old, Amarone has warmed significantly to the humans in his strange new surroundings. He no longer remains hidden round the clock, but has decided to give people a chance — especially when they come bearing gifts of food. Treats are a choice tidbit as well. They allow him to forget all his fears and memories of the dangers he managed to avoid alone on the streets.

Five-year-old Amarone has a distinct appearance and unique personality. | Moe Kojima

Amarone is a cordial cat that is respectful of others. We think he would likely prove an amiable companion to a lonely cat in someone else’s home. Look into his eyes and you’ll see caution, wariness, intelligence, savvy — and, of course, curiosity.