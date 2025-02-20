Just where this cute fellow with the odd name of Mushroom came from is a mystery. But like his name, he popped up one day in Gunma Prefecture and was taken in just last month.

Unlike most of the tightly wound Shibas that come to ARK, Mushroom is laidback and very chill. Gentle and affectionate, he is believed to be around 8 years old and weighs just shy of 13 kilograms. He is great with people of all ages, as well as other dogs, but untested with cats.

Mushroom, believed to be around 8 years old, was found wandering in Gunma Prefecture and is in need of a new home. | Yukari Yamaguchi

It’s a small miracle that easygoing Mushroom hasn’t already been snatched up. He loves walks and exhibits an impressive air of purpose when he’s out and about. He appears to be on a mission — and we’re hoping it’s to find his way to a loving home.