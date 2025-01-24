Bach is a very classy cat with his tuxedo look and symmetrical markings. He’s also calm and composed under pressure, despite coming from a troubled home. Following a hurried exit from his former abode, he strolled out of his carrier and immediately found a cozy spot at ARK from which to assess the new surroundings.

Born in 2009, Bach is a solid little fellow. He has the classic Japanese bobtail look that is less commonly seen these days. You can pick him up and he’ll stay in your lap as long as you’d like, a true friend and warm security blanket. If you hug him, he’ll hug back.

But show him a toy and he’ll switch to hunter mode in a flash. He plays hard and fast, determined to catch his prey. He has the heart of a hunter, but he’ll never bite or scratch. And though he has a sweet meow, he usually prefers to be silent. Anyone would be lucky to have him in their home. He’s a classic, through and through.