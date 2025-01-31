This is Fanta, a gentle giant who came to ARK less than a year ago. He’d been a rescue dog and, though dearly loved, lost his home due to his owner’s deteriorating health.

Believed to have been born in early 2014, Fanta weighs over 29 kilograms — but don’t let his size scare you off. He’s not a problem on the leash and laidback as they come.

With his handsome coat, Fanta is sure to make an excellent companion for exploring the great outdoors in any season.
With his handsome coat, Fanta is sure to make an excellent companion for exploring the great outdoors in any season. | Kana Matsutani

Though a bit cautious around strangers, he’s a people person at heart. Fanta has a wonderful appetite and loves treats just as much as he loves being petted.

Squeaky toys are another favorite. They make training easy: Give him something squeaky as a reward and Fanta will be all over it. And, despite his size, Fanta is determined to be a cuddler! A big baby full of tenderness, Fanta will remind you every day that love indeed makes the world go ‘round.

If you are interested in adopting, email ARK at [email protected] or call 050-1557-2763 (English or Japanese) Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Animal Refuge Kansai (with offices in Kansai and Tokyo) is an NPO founded by U.K. native Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are required to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net