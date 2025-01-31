This is Fanta, a gentle giant who came to ARK less than a year ago. He’d been a rescue dog and, though dearly loved, lost his home due to his owner’s deteriorating health.
Believed to have been born in early 2014, Fanta weighs over 29 kilograms — but don’t let his size scare you off. He’s not a problem on the leash and laidback as they come.
Though a bit cautious around strangers, he’s a people person at heart. Fanta has a wonderful appetite and loves treats just as much as he loves being petted.
Squeaky toys are another favorite. They make training easy: Give him something squeaky as a reward and Fanta will be all over it. And, despite his size, Fanta is determined to be a cuddler! A big baby full of tenderness, Fanta will remind you every day that love indeed makes the world go ‘round.
