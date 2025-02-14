Ten-year-old Tangelo lost his home when his family was transferred overseas. When he first came to ARK, he was a bundle of nerves. But thankfully, he settled in quickly enough and his sweet, affectionate nature has come out in force.

Tangelo really enjoys spending time with people. He’s not as keen on feline company, so the shelter life is a lonely environment for him. Longing for human touch, he will try his best to win you over by rubbing up against your legs and kneading with his paws. He gets rather frisky and has even been known to use people as a stepladder.

The shelter life is a lonely one for Tangelo, who’s yearning to make his home with a warmhearted soul. | Moe Kojima

At his age, Tangelo does have some trouble with his kidneys and needs a bit of care. But we hope this won’t deter a warmhearted soul from giving him the love and attention he craves.