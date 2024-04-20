The rooftop bar Commune in Shibuya's Parco building feels more like a club, packed with screaming fans. On stage, drag king Derek Toro’s hair is full of gold glitter as he flaunts his shogun-style robes with a katana for a microphone tucked into a lapel. Opposite Toro, drag queen Auja Vougsh fans herself — she’s worked up a sweat in her rhinestoned bodysuit, green and black wig and opera gloves.

Fans of each performer chant the names of their favorite, nearly drowning out the DJ.

“I’m worried when we declare a winner there’s going to be a riot,” says Tom Hall, co-organizer for the night alongside Filipina queen Vera Strondh. “Things are really intense out there.”