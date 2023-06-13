  • The curtain rises on the full Opulence ensemble: famous 'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens, celebrated local talents and a team of professional dancers. The cast has rehearsed for this event for months. | MAKOTO NAKAGAWA
  • The three visiting 'Drag Race' queens make their first appearance at Opulence (from left): Denali Foxx, Raja Gemini and Pangina Heals. | MAKOTO NAKAGAWA
  • Vera Strondh dives into a dip. The move was popularized by 'Drag Race' as a 'death drop.' | MAKOTO NAKAGAWA
  • MC Labianna Joroe (left) and Vera Strondh banter on stage. As a multilingual MC, Labianna kept the event accessible for both Japanese- and English-speaking attendees. | MAKOTO NAKAGAWA
  • Tokyo-based performer Sasha B. Savannah opens her number as a different type of queen. | MAKOTO NAKAGAWA
  • U.K.-born Sera Tonin brings elements of weird and horror drag with this inspired costume and number. | MAKOTO NAKAGAWA
  • Pangina Heals and Vera Strondh perform a duet to 'Rain On Me.' Pangina is one of the most famous drag queens of Thailand, co-hosting 'Drag Race Thailand' and competing on 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World' in 2022. She has been instrumental in building Thailand's drag scene into a global force. | MAKOTO NAKAGAWA
  • Raja gets a final moment in the spotlight. Just before Opulence ends, the stage opens into a circle where each drag queen dances to the delight of the audience. | MAKOTO NAKAGAWA
  • Seeing Tokyo-based drag queens perform with 'RuPaul's Drag Race' royalty would definitely make any local drag fans proud.
For better and for worse, Opulence is a difficult show for the vertically challenged — I think as I bounce my tiny 5-foot-2-inch frame up and down for a view of the drag queens at Zepp Shinjuku. The concert hall is filled with nearly 1,500 fans, and I cannot contain my sense of pride and awe that a drag show in Tokyo could attract so many people.

May 31 saw Vol. 2 of drag queens Vera Strondh and Tom Hall (aka Gyoza Tonin-Anang)’s passion project, Opulence, take the stage. The largest drag show organized by Tokyo locals to date, Opulence featured a line-up of three of the stars from TV’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Raja Gemini, Pangina Heals and Denali Foxx. That was in addition to five Japan-based queens — Sasha B. Savannah, Okini, Sera Tonin, Kaguya and Vera Strondh — and a whole fleet of dancers, make-up artists, dress-makers and media crews. I was one happy reviewer, weaving in and out of the backstage area with my press pass.

The show begins with an ensemble dance number, the main performing queens weaving back and forth across the stage with their own troupes of back-up dancers. As a drag queen myself, I can say that it’s challenging but pretty typical to plan and perform your own solo number. Coordinating over 20 people, however, has taken weeks of choreography, rented studio spaces and rehearsal.

