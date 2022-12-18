What better way to see out the year and ring in the new one than with a young dog, full of life and eager to be a part of yours.

This week, we’d like to introduce Jupiter, a basset hound not yet a year old and very new to ARK. Jupiter’s path to being surrendered was not one of the usual ones. A young American student took pity on him when she came across him in a dirty Tokyo pet shop and, on a whim, bought him … for a sizable sum. A week later, however, she came to the realization that there was no way she could provide a suitable home for him, so she sought help from ARK.

Basset hounds are known for their sad faces and long ears, as well as for being intelligent and independent. Jupiter ticks all those boxes. He has a big personality, an even bigger bark and, at still only 9 months old, he finds ripping things apart jolly good fun and very exciting. He does it in such an adorable way (that face!), so it’s hard to get seriously angry with him.