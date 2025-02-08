John Davis, 45, has been immersed in the Japanese gaming industry for over 20 years, first as a writer for outlets like Weekly Famitsu, and later working at studios such as Q-Games. He is the co-founder of BitSummit, the Kyoto-based indie game festival that has grown into a major international event, and a global PR specialist for Shueisha Games.

1. What brought you to Japan? I came here for work opportunities in writing and journalism, and that eventually led me to game development. The indie scene wasn’t really thriving when I first arrived (in 2003), but I saw an opportunity to help foster that, and it became a big part of my career.

2. How does working in Japan compare to the U.S.? The work culture in Japan is structured and methodical, whereas in the U.S. there’s more of a startup mentality. Japan values longevity and relationships in business, meaning deals can take longer but often result in long-term partnerships.