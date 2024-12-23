As the year draws to a close, the holiday season offers a time for reflection, renewal and celebration. Living in Japan, I’ve come to embrace a blend of traditions that echoes the life I’ve crafted here.
This season, I find myself reflecting on the principles of Kwanzaa, the serenity of Japan’s year-end holidays and the charms of Christmas — as well as how they intertwine in this country I’ve come to call home.
It has been 10 years since my Japanese partner, Miki, and I began building a life together. Coming from very different backgrounds, finding common ground wasn’t always easy — Kwanzaa didn’t roll off her tongue any easier than shōgatsu rolled off mine. But we’ve gradually blended our traditions to make the holidays work for us.
