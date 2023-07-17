  • The community pool is a great place for exercise, meeting your neighbors, and cooling down in the summer. Still, if you don’t want to catch heat from the lifeguard, make sure you learn the rules of the pool you go to. | GETTY IMAGES
The other day I felt pretty good about being kicked out of the community pool. It wasn’t my first time, either. Maybe the first time to feel good about it, yet not the first time to be kicked out. That was my fourth.

The first time was years ago, at a pool in Meguro. It was for keeping my glasses on. I was not happy then. I can’t see much without them, and I wanted to at least be able to identify family members more than an arm’s length away. It being a community pool, I also wanted to be able to recognize members of our actual neighborhood so I could sufficiently smile and nod at them. I was new in town and very dedicated to becoming a fully integrated member of my new community.

