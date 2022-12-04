ARK may not have Oscars or Emmys for their residents, but Sudachi was the recipient of one staff member’s “sweeter than honey” award.

And no doubt as to why, this 5 year old cat continuously receives rave reviews from critics who say they’re mesmerized by him. One such review reads, “There’s something really gentle about him. He just sidles up and rubs around you. He’ll look into your eyes like they’re a crystal ball.”

Yes, Sudachi is searching for that glimmer of hope that the nominees of any award would hope for, hope he will be freed of his pen and delivered into the arms and home of a forever friend. Sudachi came from a caring, but overcrowded home of rescue cats that could no longer handle such an overwhelming situation.