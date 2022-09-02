This column recently featured Beau, a handsome chap who came to ARK after the death of his owner. We had mentioned he joined with another cat, Hannah, and this is her week to shine.

Both cats had become people-shy after being left for months in an empty house with only weekly visits from someone who would feed them. Now in foster care in Tokyo, the two are showing their true natures and it has become evident that the rambunctious Beau, who thinks it’s a gas to punch Hannah in an invitation to play, is too much for the latter’s gentle ways. Hannah is a senior cat who is healthy for her years, but she’d rather opt for lying in a sunspot for a snooze rather than a romp around the room.