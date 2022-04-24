Kochi and Fumi were still kittens when they thought they’d found their forever home. When their owners decided to set off on new adventures, however, the two lovely cats unceremoniously got the boot.

At home one day and with no home the next, being tossed once again into the unknown has done nothing for shy boy Fumi’s confidence, but being with Kochi helps a lot. The two are about 6 years old and though we don’t think they’re related, they are certainly family. The cats mean the world to each other and, actually, we think it would be Kochi who couldn’t live without her friend.

It’s a very important friendship and we hope this time they can find a family that sticks with them through thick and thin. The pair need a real home, a permanent home, not a fair-weather family but one that weathers whatever comes along — together!

If you are interested in adopting Kochi and Fumi, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)