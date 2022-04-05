Guango may not be the prettiest dog on the block, but he has been around it more than anyone. Though he is already 11 years old, it’s not the years but how they were spent that has left a mark on this dog.

Guango might look rough but the truth is he’s a pretty healthy dog. | YUKI IWASAKI

Guango was rescued from something you’d find in a horror film, a hoarding situation in which 160 dogs were thrown together and pretty much left to fend for themselves. Guango’s face is scarred, most likely from fighting with the other dogs. They would have fought over food and, due to living in that horrific situation, the animals wouldn’t have been able to establish a proper hierarchy. Hence, the constant combat. His eyes are whitened, but he can see. Most impressively, Guango is healthy. He is rather sprightly and weighs under 10 kilograms, which is the perfect size for apartment dwellers.

When Guango first arrived at Tokyo ARK, he was extremely fearful. However, volunteers found he would transform while out on walks, practically skipping across the grass with joy. He is learning to enjoy human company but seems to have had enough of other dogs and simply likes to chill out.

Guango is not at all demanding. He’s enjoying the first bit of peace he has had in his life, and we’re hoping someone can show him just how good life can be.

If you are interested in adopting Guango, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

