The gorgeous youngsters featured in this week’s Adopt Me! section are Paloma and Shandy, a boy and a girl who are both just shy of a year old. With their defined symmetrical markings, they are somewhat difficult to tell apart.

The two cats hail from the Shikoku island of Tokushima and are most likely siblings. In any case, they are best friends now. A long way from home, the two are in the care of an ARK foster parent in Tokyo and looking for a home to call their own.

Paloma, the male cat, is a bit wary of strangers at first. Give him some space and about 30 minutes, though, and he’ll likely be rolling over to show you his lovely speckled belly. Running is Paloma’s passion, as is making a lot of noise doing it. He’ll get completely lost in the moment and his crazy joy is sure to have you in stitches.

Shandy, on the other hand, is a bit more reserved — except when it comes to playing around with her brother. Since she absolutely loves her food, Shandy also has a bit of a weight advantage on Paloma in their wrestling matches.

