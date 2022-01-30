Rescue is nearly always a concerted effort in animal welfare, but the compassion and hope that saved these two cats came from some of its first-chair members.

The spring flood of kittens last year had gas chambers packed, but Heart Tokushima’s Susan Mercer pulled these two lucky ladies out in the desperate hope she could find other groups to take them. ARK answered the call for help, and four kittens came to Tokyo.

In the hopes that they would complement each other, Mercer had paired the colorful, friendly Mimosa (born in May) with the shy, black Pina, one month her senior. Due to earlier colds and the pandemic, the young ladies have had little exposure to prospective parents — but they are a dynamic duo.

“Mimosa is bouncy and forward, and adores people, cats, toys or whatever is at hand,” say ARK staffers. Though Pina was timid at first, she has blossomed into her own, with a rich purr that allows full expression of her deeply affectionate nature.

Though their wild antics may be more at home in a circus than an orchestra hall, these two are nonetheless “an incredibly entertaining pair.” They are sure to bring the house down.

If you are interested in adopting Mimosa or Pina, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)