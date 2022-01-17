Toi came to ARK in June 2014. He’d been found abandoned in a box with his mother, who was fiercely guarding her kittens. It has been quite some years since then and, most likely to due to his timid nature, Toi has never found a home.

We’re hoping “never” can be a thing of the past, though, and that the Year of the Tiger will be Toi’s time to roar … in his own quiet way. There isn’t an ounce of aggressiveness in him. He allows his nails to be trimmed and his ears to be cleaned without putting up any fuss, and is far more comfortable with humans than before. He’s a good big brother to the newcomers, and really does want to get closer to people, but the shelter’s ruckus and general unease don’t help.

That doesn’t stop Toi from trying to get this message across though, and sometimes his purr is so loud you can hear it from a distance. Toi is handsome and has a heart of gold. All he needs is a home.

If you are interested in adopting Toi, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

