The gorgeous green-eyed Chii needs a chance and he hasn’t gotten one since he was picked up off the streets as a kitten.

He’s been sitting in the shelter for years now and though the word “shelter” sounds nice, it can’t offer an animal anything near what a home can.

And, no, the reason Chii, affectionately called “Chii-kun,” still hasn’t found a home is not because he’s a fighter. Chii’s ragged ear was due to his having been part of a neutering project to help strays, a program that requires vets to clip an ear, and Chii seems to have had a bigger chunk taken out than most.

Chii is anything but cantankerous. He’s a sweetheart through and through, and known for his “super purr.” Once he’s into your lap, he’ll turn it on and turn it up for you. Pick up on some good vibrations.

If you are interested in adopting Chii, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

