Harris is a special-needs dog with epilepsy. He had been in the shelter for more than three years and was first featured in the Adopt Me! section of The Japan Times last November.

Fitting in: Yoko and Sunao Ishihara pose for a picture with Harris, their new dog. | AYUMI IWATA

Well, we have good news. He has found a new home with Sunao and Yoko Ishihara, and the couple say they take their new dog’s easily managed disorder in stride.

“We’d lost our old dog in February 2020, and we started thinking about getting another dog this year,” Sunao says. Harris, who is similar in age, color and fur type to the Ishihara’s previous pooch, drew the attention of the Yokohama-based couple.

Though the couple adopted him a few months ago, they say it is still relatively early days and they have been mindful of letting Harris get used to his new home.

“We try not to interrupt his solitude, and just hope the day comes when he won’t mind us watching him relax,” Sunao says. Harris has already relaxed into a routine though and “seems to be doing really well.”

“He’s not only great with us, but also with our married daughters when they visit,” he adds.

Harris adores his walks and is friendly to the dogs and owners he meets along the way.

“He makes an impressive dash for home when he gets close and it makes us really happy that he knows it’s his home now,” Sunao says. “We were quite down about losing our dog and really notice how much Harris has brightened our lives again.”

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)