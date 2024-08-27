U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia said Monday that it will support the development of generative artificial intelligence based on Japanese language data.

Nvidia will expand its AI development support service for enterprises to cover large language models trained on Japanese data by the Tokyo Institute of Technology and Rakuten Group.

The move is seen helping Japanese efforts to protect critical infrastructure and strengthen industrial competitiveness without relying on other countries for data or human resources in order to enhance national economic security.

In March, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Japan should develop its own generative AI. "There's no reason to allow some other third party to harvest that data (of Japan), create an AI and then import it back to Japan," he told reporters.

Nvidia's service provides all tools required to develop generative AI apps. The Tokyo Institute of Technology and others have teamed up to train a model of Meta Platforms on Japanese data, while Rakuten utilizes a model of French startup Mistral AI.

According to U.S. market research business ABI Research, generative AI software revenue in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rise to $48 billion by 2030 from $5 billion this year. Nvidia seeks to benefit from the growth by boosting sales of the service in the region.