Nintendo scraps development of 'Metroid Prime 4' for Switch, hits reset button

Nintendo Co. said its highly anticipated “Metroid Prime 4” game for Switch has not met internal standards and it will scrap development and start again with a new team.

The game was initially announced in 2017 and expected to be released between 2019 and 2020. Shinya Takahashi, head of development, said in a video message on YouTube that Nintendo would cooperate with U.S.-based Retro Studios and restart development from the beginning. Takahashi didn’t say when the title would be completed.

Nintendo is keeping its forecast for 20 million Switch shipments in the fiscal year through March, President Shuntaro Furukawa told the Sankei Shimbun newspaper this week, a bullish forecast for a game console that appeared to be losing momentum.

Children play a game on a Switch console at the Nintendo Check In game experience area of Terminal 1 at Kansai International Airport in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, last July.

