The Japan Times Cube Inc. (representative director: Minako Suematsu) launched Roundtable by The Japan Times, a series of talk events broadcasted in Japan.

The English-language events invites readers of The Japan Times to be guest speakers. Ross Rowbury, a Senior Managing Director at Nomura Holdings, who has a deep knowledge of Japan and boasts a wide network both domestically and abroad, sits down in the role of host with Japanese and non-Japanese to discuss their lives in Japan. The Roundtable is held once a month.

For our special speaker, Mr. Rowbury will welcome Yuki Kishi, Chief Financial Officer at Sustainable Lab, the only non-financial big data group in Japan, specializing in SDGs/ESGs from an interdisciplinary approach combining data science, sustainability, and financial engineering.

<Overview> Date and time: Friday, January 13, 2023

10:30 to 11:30 JST: Talk session Registration at: https://peatix.com/event/3452031 Participants: This event is a recording and not a livestream. A notification will be sent to participants when the recording is posted online. Registration fee: Free

The contents of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be published as an archive at a later date and will be introduced in the main paper of The Japan Times and the website of Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times. Roundtable is held in cooperation with Nomura Holdings.

Yuki Kishi

Mr. Kishi is the Chief Financial Officer at Sustainable Lab, the only non-financial big data group in Japan, specializing in SDGs/ESGs from an interdisciplinary approach combining data science, sustainability, and financial engineering. He has a responsibility for finance, business development and international expansion. Prior to his career at Sustainable Lab, he worked as the Director of Fintech and Brand&Retail at Plug and Play Japan for 3.5 years and Deutsche Bank Group in Japan for 8 years. He holds an MBA from University of Cambridge and a BS from University of London, Queen Mary college. He also serves as Managing Director at Fintech Association of Japan.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury is a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Group Corporate Communications at Nomura Holdings. He has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo during the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. He headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Prior to joining Nomura in October, he was a freelance consultant to a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also a visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto and is on the Board of TELL, a suicide prevention and mental health NPO.

◾ The Japan Times

Established in 1897, The Japan Times is Japan’s largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is “Japan’s Window to the World,” covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As the largest English-language news site in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

