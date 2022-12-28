Figure skating superstar Yuzuru Hanyu’s retirement from competition in July was a shock to the system for sports fans around the globe.
Hanyu wasn’t was not the only great to walk away in 2022, as tennis legends Serena Williams and Rodger Federer were both given joyous and tearful sendoffs befitting their stature in the game.
There were plenty of highs and thrilling moments on the field of play, too, such as the Chiba Lotte Marines’ Roki Sasaki throwing a perfect game in April, Japan’s giant-killing run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ended in the last 16 in December, and everything in between.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
KEYWORDS
Serena Williams
, Yuzuru Hanyu
, Brittney Griner
, 2022 FIFA World Cup
, Naoya Inoue
, Ayumu Hirano
, Rodger Federer
, 2022 Beijing Olympics
, Shohei Ohtani
, Munetaka Murakami
, Roki Sasaki
, LIV Golf
, 2022 in Review
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.