  • Much like previous years, anime dominated the Japanese box office in 2022, with 'One Piece Film Red' coming out on top. In the film, protagonist Luffy (right) and his band of pirates are set at odds with a renowned singer named Uta. | © EIICHIRO ODA / 2022 'ONE PIECE' PRODUCTION COMMITTEE
    Much like previous years, anime dominated the Japanese box office in 2022, with “One Piece Film Red” coming out on top. In the film, protagonist Luffy (right) and his band of pirates are set at odds with a renowned singer named Uta. | © EIICHIRO ODA / 2022 “ONE PIECE" PRODUCTION COMMITTEE
  • SHARE

I used to get asked whether anime would ever go mainstream. In 2022, the reverse happened: The mainstream came to anime.

At the end of 2020, I wrote about the anime industry’s surprising resilience in the throes of the pandemic. Two years later, anime is being called the world’s most COVID-resistant entertainment medium: bankable content in disruptive and chaotic times.

While Hollywood struggles to lure audiences back to theaters for anything that’s not a superhero epic or “Top Gun” sequel, anime is thriving everywhere you can find it: on cinema and TV screens, video and Blu-ray discs and streaming platforms.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW