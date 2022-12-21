In December 2021, competitive high-level sumo wrapped up for the year with Nippon Sport Science University senior Daiki Nakamura winning the All Japan Championship at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Fast forward 12 months and it was copy-and-paste for 2022, with Nakamura again being crowned amateur yokozuna at the home of Japan’s national sport.

As well as capping one of the greatest college careers of all time, the NSSU man’s latest title is one of the few aspects of sumo in 2022 to mirror what had taken place a year previously.