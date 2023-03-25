This week’s ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Saitama have offered 18 skaters a chance to stand on the victory podium that represents one of the pinnacles of the sport.

Yet that opportunity still eludes one group of skaters who have yet to be recognized for their accomplishments — many of whom wonder if they ever will.

More than a year after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics took place in strict “closed loop” conditions as China sought to maintain its zero-COVID policy, the results of the figure skating team competition have yet to be ratified by the International Olympic Committee — leaving two countries’ athletes without their medals and the fate of two more in the balance.