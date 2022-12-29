  • Women’s demands for greater recognition have built quietly for decades as China’s now-abandoned one-child policy pushed many parents to focus on securing a quality education for their only daughters. | CAROLINE YANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Women’s demands for greater recognition have built quietly for decades as China’s now-abandoned one-child policy pushed many parents to focus on securing a quality education for their only daughters. | CAROLINE YANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Chinese women found a new voice to demand change in 2022. The government’s tentative response suggests tensions may only deepen in the coming year.

Strains between China’s estimated 690 million women and the Communist Party’s male-dominated leadership rippled through the year’s political debates. Beijing’s efforts to celebrate the Winter Olympics were marred by a tennis star’s allegations that she was coerced into sex with a retired state leader. Outrage flared on social media over a video showing male restaurant-goers beating women, as well as a mother chained in a shack.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government has said little about the emergence of this potentially potent political force, it did push through an overhaul of an almost three-decade-old women’s rights law in October. The Women’s Rights and Interests Protection Law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, urges measures to eliminate discrimination against women, such as denying female employees promotions due to circumstances like marriage and pregnancy.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED