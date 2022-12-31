  • Despite punishing players for every little misstep, FromSoftware's Elden Ring has received near-universal acclaim for its gameplay, aesthetics and replayability. | COURTESY OF BANDAI NAMCO
There’s no sense talking about the year that was in Japanese video games without putting Elden Ring front and center.

Released in February, the latest title from Hidetaka Miyazaki and Shibuya-based developer FromSoftware was hotly anticipated well ahead of its launch. Before it’d been out for a full month, the notoriously difficult and narratively sparse high fantasy role-playing action title had sold more than 13 million copies (as of November, total sales sit just a hair below 18 million).

Today, Elden Ring sits as the second-best selling game of 2022. The only titles to surpass it (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2) and approach it (Madden NFL 23, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and God of War: Ragnarok) are all sequels from long-established series with such brand recognition and pull among both hardcore and casual gamers that the comparison to an original IP like Elden Ring that prides itself on its at-times exasperating difficulty is almost moot.

