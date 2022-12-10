The start of 2022 was punctuated with much of Japan’s fashion industry — from major retail giants all the way to niche creatives — going gung-ho on Web 3.0’s decentralized blockchain technology.

“How does this affect fashion?” you quite rightly ask, especially as the aforementioned tech is all but used for digital cryptocurrencies.

Well, the answer has been NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that allow the owner to prove ownership of a digital asset. It’s with the advent of NFTs that fashion’s ears collectively pricked up as a chance to sell virtual clothes that would be “worn” in virtual metaverse worlds.