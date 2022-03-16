The Japan Times Cube Inc. (representative director: Minako Suematsu) launched Roundtable by The Japan Times, a series of talk events broadcasted in Japan.

The English-language events invites readers of The Japan Times to be guest speakers. Ross Rowbury, a Senior Managing Director at Nomura Holdings, who has a deep knowledge of Japan and boasts a wide network both domestically and abroad, sits down in the role of host with Japanese and non-Japanese to discuss their lives in Japan. Held once a month, the format of the Roundtable includes time for panel discussions with the participation of the audience.

For our special speaker, Mr. Rowbury will welcome Amelia Juhl, Design Director at IDEO Tokyo, who heads a designing project for a circular economy.

<Overview>

Date and time: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

12:00 to 13:00 JST: Talk session

Registration at: https://peatix.com/event/3174183

Participants: A notification will be sent when the recording is posted online.

Registration fee: Free

The contents of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be published as an archive at a later date and will be introduced in the main paper of The Japan Times and the website of Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times. Roundtable is held in cooperation with Nomura Holdings.

Amelia Juhl

Amelia is a Design Director at IDEO Tokyo. Raised in a multicultural community in Tokyo, she thrives on having open-minded conversations with people that alert her to her own blind spots – which is her fuel for new ideas.

Amelia brings more than 20 years of experience leading creative projects of all sizes, and moves comfortably from research to ideation, as well as strategy to execution. At IDEO, she has worked on projects such as redesigning medical products for the elderly, new beauty experiences for millennials, and systemic redesigns for agriculture. Previously, she worked as a strategic planner on brands such as Nissan, Microsoft, Unilever and P&G.

Amelia graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where she designed her own degree in International Relations.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury is a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Group Corporate Communications at Nomura Holdings. He has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo during the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. He headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Prior to joining Nomura in October, he was a freelance consultant to a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also a visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto and is on the Board of TELL, a suicide prevention and mental health NPO.

◾ The Japan Times

Established in 1897, The Japan Times is Japan’s largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is “Japan’s Window to the World,” covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As the largest English-language news site in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

