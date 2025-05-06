Former Olympic champion Dmitriy Muserskiy hit the winning points as Suntory Sunbirds Osaka took the inaugural men's title in the first season of Japan's ambitious SV. League on Monday, two days after Osaka Marvelous clinched the women's title.

The tall Russian made a string of blocks and spikes as the Sunbirds downed Jtekt Stings Aichi 29-27, 25-16, 25-22 to clinch the best-of-three game final series 2-0 in front of almost 10,000 fans in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture.

A Muserskiy service ace put the Sunbirds two points from the title and the 2012 Olympic champion sealed the deal with a crunching finish.