Women in elite sports wear makeup for the same reason many people choose to wear makeup — it makes them look and feel good.

Being a top female athlete means having a life that’s constantly in the spotlight, with appearance often scrutinized just as closely as performance on the playing field. Even American sporting legends Simone Biles and Serena Williams have been criticized for their hair and makeup choices in the past.

In Japan, ski jumper Sara Takanashi faced unwarranted criticism from online trolls after she wore makeup during the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where she finished fourth in the women's normal hill event. The internet didn’t just question her beauty choices, some commenters even suggested they contributed to her missing out on a medal for the second straight Games.