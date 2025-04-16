Jackie Robinson Day arrived earlier in Japan than in North America, and for DeNA BayStars pitcher Andre Jackson, the stars almost aligned perfectly on Tuesday night.

Jackson pitched on the date that annually honors Robinson, who broke the MLB color barrier when he made his historic debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. He also did it while wearing No. 42, Robinson’s iconic number.

Jackson pitched well, too, holding the Yomiuri Giants to a single run over six innings. The only thing missing was a victory — the BayStars lost 1-0 at Tokyo Dome.