Japan secured a second consecutive Billie Jean King Cup finals appearance with a 2-1 win over 2023 champion Canada thanks to Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama's 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win over Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino in the qualifying doubles decider on Sunday.

The United States also booked a spot after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against Slovakia in Group C after the two singles rubbers in Bratislava, before the host claimed the doubles on a retirement.

Shibahara and Aoyama powered through the opening set in Tokyo 6-3, breaking twice for a quick 3-0 lead. Cross and Marino hit back to take a 5-1 advantage in the second set before holding on to win 7-5 to level the match. The Japanese pair then regrouped and dominated the decider.