It’s a bittersweet weekend for one of Japan’s auto giants: After four Formula One drivers’ championships and two constructors’ championships, the Honda-Red Bull partnership is nearing an end.

With Sunday marking the final Japanese Grand Prix of the tie-up, Honda Racing President Koji Watanabe reflected on one of the most successful constructor-engine supplier partnerships in the history of the sport.

“Looking back now, we're very proud of the results that we have achieved with this partnership,” Watanabe told The Japan Times in an interview on Saturday. “Especially with Yuki (Tsunoda) being here at a home race, racing for Red Bull ... it’s a very important and very significant weekend.”