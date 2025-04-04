As his fellow Formula One drivers cooled down their cars, waved to fans and took deep breaths after 90 minutes of high-intensity racing, Yuki Tsunoda raged.

Toward the latter stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix last March, Tsunoda was told to let his teammate Daniel Riccardo pass him. Riccardo was on fresher tires, and the team strategists reasoned that he had the better opportunity to fight for a points finish.

Across several messages over the team radio, Tsunoda wasn’t shy about expressing his displeasure, but he eventually let the Australian through.