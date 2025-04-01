There were over 65,000 people in the stands and millions more watching from elsewhere when Damar Hamlin nearly died during an NFL game.

Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed when he suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2022. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the survival rate for cardiac arrests that occur outside of a hospital is less than 12%.

Luckily everything else went right for Hamlin that night. The athletic trainers and paramedics worked quickly and efficiently to administer CPR, treating Hamlin on the field for nearly 20 minutes before getting him into an ambulance. They safely transported him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where doctors and nurses took over. In the following days, Hamlin was placed in the care of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. He was discharged on Jan. 11.